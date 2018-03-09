MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd (FXG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd (NYSEARCA:FXG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd (NYSEARCA FXG) opened at $47.74 on Friday. First Trust Cnsumer Stapl Alpha Fd has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

