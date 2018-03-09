MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) opened at $65.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

