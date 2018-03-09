MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

MidSouth Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. MidSouth Bancorp has a payout ratio of -44.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect MidSouth Bancorp to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE MSL) opened at $13.10 on Friday. MidSouth Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. analysts predict that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MidSouth Bancorp news, Director Andrew G. Hargroder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C R. Cloutier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,107.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $345,185. Corporate insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MidSouth Bancorp stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,889 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.60% of MidSouth Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSL shares. ValuEngine lowered MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered MidSouth Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, MidSouth Bank, N.A. The Company is operating principally in the community banking business by providing banking services to commercial and retail customers through the Bank. The Bank is community oriented and focuses primarily on offering commercial and consumer loan and deposit services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Louisiana, and central and east Texas.

