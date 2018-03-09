Middleby Corp (MIDD) Stake Raised by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $48,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $49,223,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $7,707,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

In other Middleby news, Treasurer Martin M. Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 61,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Middleby Corp (MIDD) opened at $127.27 on Friday. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,927.32, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $632.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. equities research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Middleby declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

