Mercury General Co. (MCY) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mercury General by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 5.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Mercury General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 64,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Mercury General Co. ( NYSE MCY ) opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,567.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.48. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $779.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.35 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Mercury General’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 95.42%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries were engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through 14 insurance subsidiaries in 11 states, principally California. Its segments include Property and Casualty Lines, and Other Lines.

