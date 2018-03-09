Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Cut by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,671 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group set a $56.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.41.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $770,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146,861.47, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.45%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

