Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) is NWI Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

NWI Management LP trimmed its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 4.6% of NWI Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $43,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $158,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,370,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $90,957,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $84,420,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $70,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ( NASDAQ:MLCO ) opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,357.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

