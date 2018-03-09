Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 134,916 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 72.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 33,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.4% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 103,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 283,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ AAPL ) opened at $176.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.05 and a 52-week high of $180.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $888,104.50, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Vetr cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.34 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a $204.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/mckinley-capital-management-llc-delaware-trims-holdings-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.