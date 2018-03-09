McEwen Mining (MUX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on McEwen Mining in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE MUX) remained flat at $$2.05 on Wednesday. 533,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,368. The company has a market capitalization of $690.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of -1.09. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

In related news, insider Xavier Ochoa purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $29,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,800 in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 69,827 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 52,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 95,416 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company. The Company is focused on precious and base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. The Company’s segments include Mexico, Minera Santa Cruz SA (MSC), Nevada and Los Azules. The Mexico Operations segment includes properties, such as El Gallo 1 mine and the El Gallo 2 project.

