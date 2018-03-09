McDonald's Co. (MCD) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,300,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,776,174,000 after buying an additional 906,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,606,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,363,515,000 after buying an additional 1,586,761 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,288,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,413,646,000 after buying an additional 606,232 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 15.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,058,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,846,905,000 after buying an additional 1,572,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,835,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,812,747,000 after buying an additional 360,212 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE MCD) opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121,065.60, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald's from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.08.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

