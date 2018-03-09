MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Shares Sold by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP decreased its position in MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,961 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in MCBC were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in MCBC by 8.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in MCBC by 222.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MCBC by 105.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 105,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MCBC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MCBC by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 459,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MCBC alerts:

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of MCBC in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MCBC in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.06.

Shares of MCBC Holdings Inc ( MCFT ) opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. MCBC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. MCBC had a return on equity of 149.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that MCBC Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Shares Sold by Shellback Capital LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/mcbc-holdings-inc-mcft-shares-sold-by-shellback-capital-lp.html.

MCBC Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MCBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.