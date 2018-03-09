MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Position Cut by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 74,302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 644,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,203.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 538,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 25,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 22,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $511,150.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 912,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,479.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) opened at $24.42 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,600.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $113.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Position Cut by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/maxlinear-inc-mxl-position-cut-by-kennedy-capital-management-inc.html.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications and the connected home, and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.