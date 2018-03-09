Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:MAXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2946 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) opened at $49.74 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,810.82 and a PE ratio of 26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $429.23 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications.

