Mattel (MAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Mattel (MAT) opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $5,495.89, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.93). Mattel had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Hartland & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International, and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

