Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,287,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,239 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $144,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 56.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Masco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 497,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Masco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 295,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Masco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of Masco Corp ( MAS ) opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,933.67, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,000.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,592 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $234,975.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,290.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 82,701 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $3,547,045.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 692,102 shares in the company, valued at $29,684,254.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,496 shares of company stock worth $4,220,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

