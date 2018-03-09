Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 6,085 Shares of Unit Co. (UNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Unit were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Unit by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unit alerts:

UNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price objective on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of Unit Co. ( NYSE:UNT ) opened at $19.68 on Friday. Unit Co. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,065.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Unit had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 6,085 Shares of Unit Co. (UNT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/martingale-asset-management-l-p-sells-6085-shares-of-unit-co-unt.html.

About Unit

Unit Corporation is an oil and natural gas contract drilling company. The Company has operations in the exploration and production and mid-stream areas. The Company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling and Mid-Stream. It is primarily engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties, the land contract drilling of natural gas and oil wells, and the buying, selling, gathering, processing and treating of natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.