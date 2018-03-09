Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 20,406 Shares of US Ecology Inc (ECOL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in US Ecology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 422,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 123,674 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,298,000 after buying an additional 78,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,661,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 500.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 47,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Ecology Inc ( NASDAQ:ECOL ) opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,183.46, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.69. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.09 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. research analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 20,406 Shares of US Ecology Inc (ECOL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/martingale-asset-management-l-p-sells-20406-shares-of-us-ecology-inc-ecol.html.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.