Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $687,000 in Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) opened at $11.40 on Friday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $185.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert H. Muttera acquired 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $54,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 90,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,794. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,465.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,003 shares of company stock valued at $204,655 over the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California.

