Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) opened at $33.30 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,250.64, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,196 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $492,198.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,351,867.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin E. Louie sold 7,800 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $225,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $1,133,618. Company insiders own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/marcus-millichap-mmi-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-12-eps.html.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.