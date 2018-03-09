MANA Advisors LLC Invests $659,000 in Southern Co (SO)

MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 12.9% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 321,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 15.8% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 147,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 257.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 134,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 96,903 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Southern Co ( SO ) opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,026.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 272.94%.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

