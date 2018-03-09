MANA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,514 Yelp Inc (YELP)

MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,514 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Yelp by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,240 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Yelp by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.66.

Shares of Yelp Inc ( YELP ) opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,780.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.11. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $567,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $246,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $394,053.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,500 shares of company stock worth $9,824,290. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

