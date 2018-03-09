Headlines about Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Malvern Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.5229107580276 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280. The company has a market cap of $165.63, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/malvern-bancorp-mlvf-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.