Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $3.22 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,870,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,161,000 after purchasing an additional 855,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ryder System by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,788,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,772 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,380,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 817,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ryder System by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,083,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on R. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. ( NYSE:R ) opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,818.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

