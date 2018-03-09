Lion Point Capital LP Invests $11 Million in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,000. Mellanox Technologies comprises 1.0% of Lion Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $24,348,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 27.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,087,095 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after acquiring an additional 234,424 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,681,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 24,616.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,383 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 183,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,185,765 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,909,000 after purchasing an additional 156,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, insider Jonathan Khazam purchased 400 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eyal Waldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,292 shares of company stock worth $85,270 and sold 74,971 shares worth $4,944,940. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

MLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mellanox Technologies to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Summit Redstone set a $75.00 price target on Mellanox Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) opened at $72.45 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,666.88, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Mellanox Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company is an integrated supplier of interconnect products and solutions based on the InfiniBand and Ethernet standards. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of interconnect products segment. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment and other embedded systems.

