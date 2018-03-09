LEOcoin Trading Down 13% Over Last Week (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $24.71 million and approximately $14,248.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 13% against the dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002839 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,898.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.18 or 0.07868170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $982.79 or 0.11139300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.02075680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.69 or 0.03000110 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00243967 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00119509 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00924178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.77 or 0.03341090 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 107,586,968 coins and its circulating supply is 99,229,550 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency. “

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin, C-CEX and LEOxChange. It is not possible to purchase LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

