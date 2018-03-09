LEG Immobilien (LEG) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($116.05) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €98.00 ($120.99) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($122.22) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group set a €98.00 ($120.99) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €109.00 ($134.57) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($130.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.22 ($123.73).

LEG Immobilien (LEG) traded down €1.18 ($1.46) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €87.80 ($108.40). 215,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €74.34 ($91.78) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($121.60). The stock has a market cap of $5,590.00 and a PE ratio of 7.67.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents apartments; and offers various services to tenants. It also invests in the field of commercial real estate; sells various properties, including flats and houses; and provides caretaker services.

