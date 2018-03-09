Leerink Swann Weighs in on Fate Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst M. Schmidt expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics ( FATE ) opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 1,046.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/leerink-swann-weighs-in-on-fate-therapeutics-incs-q1-2018-earnings-fate.html.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.