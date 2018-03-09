Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,084 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 507.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,070.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $135,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $305,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,441 shares in the company, valued at $913,315.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,128 shares of company stock worth $1,553,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22,479.46, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $69.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

