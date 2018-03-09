Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in YY Inc (YY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 117.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YY were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of YY by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of YY by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of YY by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,283,000 after buying an additional 69,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of YY by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YY. Benchmark raised their price objective on YY from $127.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Instinet raised YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Group raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Vetr raised YY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Shares of YY Inc ( YY ) opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,560.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. YY Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

YY Profile

YY Inc (YY) is a social platform that engages users in real-time online group activities through voice, video and text on personal computers and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include YY IVAS and others, Huya broadcasting, and 100 Education. YY enables users to create and organize groups of varying sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting and e-learning.

