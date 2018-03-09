Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $672,000 in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $23,491,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15,516.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 265,957 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,890,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after buying an additional 186,526 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 386,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 173,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,824,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 8,525 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $159,588.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,411.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 60,966 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $1,141,283.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,243,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,284,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,506 shares of company stock worth $4,665,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ VNDA ) opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.02. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

