Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $639,000 in First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 605,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,418,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 544,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,839,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 400,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,877,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) opened at $98.03 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,518.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.05). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

