Kroger (KR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $29.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Kroger (KR) opened at $22.98 on Friday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,118.12, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $425,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Clark sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $325,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,330 shares of company stock worth $3,094,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

