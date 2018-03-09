Kroger (KR) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KR. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Loop Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23,118.12, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02. Kroger has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $446,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $1,225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 319,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,228. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $293,538,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $119,454,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $89,873,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,645,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,070 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $49,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

