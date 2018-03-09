Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Position Cut by Natixis Asset Management

Natixis Asset Management lessened its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,727 shares during the period. Natixis Asset Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,928.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,110,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,073,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,123.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 865,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 794,415 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,126,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,055,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,396,000 after purchasing an additional 449,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ KHC) opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $82,225.38, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $93.88.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.31 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/kraft-heinz-co-khc-position-cut-by-natixis-asset-management.html.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.