KP Tissue (KPT) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Desjardins

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KPT. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.25. 8,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,079. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$11.77 and a 1 year high of C$16.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.86, a PE ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 0.63.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc is a Canada-based company, created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). KPLP is a tissue products supplier, which produces, distributes, markets and sells bathroom and facial tissue, paper towels and napkins, for both the Consumer and the Away-From-Home (AFH) markets.

