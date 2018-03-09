Koovs PLC (KOOV) Insider Nina Amin Purchases 200,000 Shares

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV) insider Nina Amin bought 200,000 shares of Koovs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($16,579.17).

Koovs PLC (KOOV) opened at GBX 6.80 ($0.09) on Friday. Koovs PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 56.70 ($0.78). The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00.

Koovs (LON:KOOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported GBX (4.40) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Koovs had a negative net margin of 196.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.48%. The firm had revenue of GBX 394 million during the quarter.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Koovs in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Koovs Company Profile

Koovs plc is a supplier of branded fashion garments and accessories for sale by a third party through Koovs.com Website principally in Republic of India. The Company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, trousers and leggings, cardigans and pullovers, lingerie and sleepwear, and swim and beachwear, among others, for women.

