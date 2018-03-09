Kohl's Co. (KSS) Director Sells $496,350.00 in Stock

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of Kohl's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kohl's Co. (KSS) opened at $62.19 on Friday. Kohl's Co. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $10,950.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Kohl's had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Kohl's Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kohl's’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl's from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl's from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kohl's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl's in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl's in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl's in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl's in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kohl's in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/kohls-co-kss-director-sells-496350-00-in-stock.html.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.