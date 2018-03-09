Koch Industries Inc. Takes Position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

LPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Laredo Petroleum Inc ( LPI ) opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,095.50, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.57 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 66.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Koch Industries Inc. Takes Position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/koch-industries-inc-takes-position-in-laredo-petroleum-inc-lpi.html.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.