KMG Chemicals (KMG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KMG Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KMG Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.52. 115,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,860. KMG Chemicals has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $951.86, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $113.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.57 million. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KMG Chemicals news, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 896,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,435,967.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,391,097 shares in the company, valued at $89,934,421.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,000 shares of company stock worth $38,639,820. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMG. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in KMG Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KMG Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KMG Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in KMG Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

