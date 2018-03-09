Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Bristol Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $4,133,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 144,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co (KO) opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $186,931.98, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 548.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $719,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,070.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,776 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morningstar set a $48.50 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

