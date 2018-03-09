KEYW (KEYW) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.26

Media stories about KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KEYW earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.119588436255 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

KEYW (NASDAQ KEYW) opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.75. KEYW has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of KEYW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KEYW in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEYW from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis and dissemination of information across the full spectrum of the Intelligence, cyber and counterterrorism communities missions. It operates through Government Solutions segment.

