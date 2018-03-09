Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Upgraded at JMP Securities

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
Kennedy-Wilson (KW) traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 100,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,544.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a real estate investment company. The Company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. The Company focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Japan.
