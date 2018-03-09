Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 24,793 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HealthStream by 65.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in HealthStream by 48.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) opened at $24.45 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $783.70, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.83.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 5th.

In other HealthStream news, Director C Martin Harris sold 10,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $251,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Doster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,452 shares of company stock worth $1,979,525. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc (HealthStream) provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s products and services are organized into three segments: Workforce Solutions, Patient Experience Solutions, and Provider Solutions.

