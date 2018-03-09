Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 55,059 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,059 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 359.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.18 per share, with a total value of $290,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,578.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,233.88, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.29 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 55,059 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/keeley-teton-advisors-llc-sells-55059-shares-of-lamb-weston-holdings-inc-lw.html.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.