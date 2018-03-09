Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 123,303 Shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,303 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 530,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $5,181.43, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Williams Capital dropped their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity.

