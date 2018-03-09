Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Hold Rating for Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE SCM) opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $182.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 36,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation.

