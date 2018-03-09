KCAP Financial (KCAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. KCAP Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.68, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.62. KCAP Financial has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KCAP Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

KCAP Financial, Inc is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company has approximately three principal areas of investments. First, the Company originates, structures and invests in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately-held middle market companies (the debt securities portfolio).

