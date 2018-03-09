Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $86.82 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,200 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer Equity comprises 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer Equity were worth $86,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETE. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,859,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 1,626.0% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,490,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 6,114,151 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 45,684,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,003,000 after buying an additional 3,914,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,549,000 after buying an additional 3,270,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,892,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Energy Transfer Equity LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $16,575.68, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Energy Transfer Equity had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. analysts predict that Energy Transfer Equity LP will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer Equity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Energy Transfer Equity’s payout ratio is currently 146.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on ETE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer Equity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Energy Transfer Equity Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company’s segments include Investment in ETP, including the consolidated operations of ETP; Investment in Sunoco LP, including the consolidated operations of Sunoco LP; Investment in Lake Charles LNG, including the operations of Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other.

