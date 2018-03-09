Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $603.07 Million Stake in Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,654,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 496,563 shares during the period. Energy Transfer Partners makes up approximately 7.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $603,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 85,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 240,196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) opened at $17.55 on Friday. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,731.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Energy Transfer Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer Partners from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Energy Transfer Partners Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

