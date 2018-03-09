Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $43.90 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 266,900 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $43,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 200.0% in the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE MIC) opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $3,308.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 107.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

